News / Consumer

Global Launches Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner? Podcast

Global Radio
By Christina Pirilla
1 hour ago
Global has announced the launch of new podcast Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner?

It is a ‘fantasy guest list’ podcast which will feature a different celebrity guest each episode to discuss who would make up their dream dinner party line-up.

New episodes are released weekly, every Tuesday.

Global Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner? Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner? (Podcast)

