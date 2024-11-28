Global Launches Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner? Podcast
Global has announced the launch of new podcast Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner?
It is a ‘fantasy guest list’ podcast which will feature a different celebrity guest each episode to discuss who would make up their dream dinner party line-up.
New episodes are released weekly, every Tuesday.
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner? (Podcast)
1 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story