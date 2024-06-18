 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Global telecoms company chooses Tank as agency partner

By Tahmina Mannan
12 hours ago
Tank has been appointed by Esendex to fuel its marketing and communications activities in the UK and other key territories.

Headquartered in Nottingham, Esendex is a leading brand in the business communications sector specialising in mobile messaging services, including SMS, rich communication service (RCS) and WhatsApp for business.

Tank will provide a mix of brand PR, digital PR, SEO and content support to help Esendex expand its profile across the UK, Ireland, US and Australia, as well as increasing awareness of its products and driving conversions.

Tank