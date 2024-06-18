Global telecoms company chooses Tank as agency partner

Tank has been appointed by Esendex to fuel its marketing and communications activities in the UK and other key territories.

Headquartered in Nottingham, Esendex is a leading brand in the business communications sector specialising in mobile messaging services, including SMS, rich communication service (RCS) and WhatsApp for business.

Tank will provide a mix of brand PR, digital PR, SEO and content support to help Esendex expand its profile across the UK, Ireland, US and Australia, as well as increasing awareness of its products and driving conversions.