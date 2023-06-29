Global XR agency ARCADE appoints Platform Communications as PR partner
ARCADE has selected Platform Communications to build its international market presence.
Platform will deliver strategic communications planning, thought leadership content, media relations and social media to strengthen ARCADE’s position as a leader in XR (extended reality) for fans, brands, arts, and culture.
ARCADE is a global XR agency that combines AI with augmented reality to create award-winning three-dimensional storytelling. It works with brands across entertainment, sports, retail and arts and culture, including the National Gallery, Lipton Iced Tea, and Sky Sports.