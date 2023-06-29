 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Global XR agency ARCADE appoints Platform Communications as PR partner

Platform
By Tahmina Mannan
9 hours ago
ARCADE has selected Platform Communications to build its international market presence.

Platform will deliver strategic communications planning, thought leadership content, media relations and social media to strengthen ARCADE’s position as a leader in XR (extended reality) for fans, brands, arts, and culture.

ARCADE is a global XR agency that combines AI with augmented reality to create award-winning three-dimensional storytelling. It works with brands across entertainment, sports, retail and arts and culture, including the National Gallery, Lipton Iced Tea, and Sky Sports.