Good Health, Wellbeing & The Great Outdoors hires JJ Stenhouse as editor

By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
Good Health, Wellbeing & The Great Outdoors

Good Health, Wellbeing & The Great Outdoors has appointed JJ Stenhouse as editor. JJ has an established career in journalism, working on regional newspapers, national magazines and in broadcasting for Channel 4, ITN, Sky and NBC. She would like to receive press releases, story ideas and feature suggestions relevant to the magazine’s patch of health and wellbeing in Scotland.

JJ’s appointment follows former publishing editor Lynda Hamilton Parker’s decision to step down. Lynda goes on to become head of sales, digital & marketing at the magazine, as it moves to a larger format.

Tags:
Good Health Wellbeing & The Great Outdoors JJ Stenhouse