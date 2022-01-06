Grace Foods celebrates 100 years with growth strategy

Grace Foods UK has appointed digital agency Engage, PR agency Loudbird PR, and brand activation agency Circle to support its ambitious growth plans as it celebrates its 100 year heritage.

Engage has been appointed to redevelop the website, and coordinate social media and paid social activation to grow the customer base. Loudbird PR has been selected to handle the UK PR for the umbrella company and its market leading brands. Circle will create and coordinate numerous campaigns across multiple channels. The agencies will work together to promote the tastes, flavours and Caribbean heritage of the food supplier.

The digital marketing and PR strategy encompasses the umbrella company and its market leading brands Grace, Nurishment, Encona, and Dunn’s River. Caribbean brand proposition Irie Eats is also to be included. Irie Eats is a new launch in the UK, and consists of a range of mainstream-targeted meal kits inspired by authentic Caribbean street food, which are all suitable for vegans.