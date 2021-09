Consumer PR agency Brazen has been appointed by Grainger plc, the UK’s largest listed residential landlord and market leader in the UK private rental and build to rent sectors.

Brazen will develop and manage awareness campaigns both nationally and regionally for Grainger’s growing portfolio of rental homes across the country.

With an existing portfolio of over 9,000 rental homes, Grainger plc has ambitious plans to invest a further £2.1bn, doubling its portfolio over the next five years.