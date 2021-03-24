Grayling announces senior global team and investment in agency-wide wellbeing and cultural initiatives

Grayling has outlined its vision to elevate its core value and culture of connectivity through the appointment of a senior global team, as well as increased investment into a wide-ranging programme of operational and cultural initiatives to unite the agency around the world.

Nathan Kemp, previously head of Ignite, Grayling’s planning and creative function, has been elevated to global head of creative and planning, to lead a growing global team of creatives and strategists with a focus on delivering world class campaigns.

Kat McGettigan moves into the newly created role of global head of growth. Kat will lead a new global function to drive multi-market new business and client growth.

Ben Petter, previously head of Central & Eastern Europe, has also been promoted to COO, Europe.

As part of these changes, Grayling has made a commitment to agency-wide cultural initiatives: significant investment has been made to ensure that Grayling staff worldwide feel more connected to each other and the business, and that best practice and local understanding is shared seamlessly across markets.