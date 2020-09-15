 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Grayling appoints Rt Hon Baroness Morgan of Cotes (Nicky Morgan) to Advisory Board

By Rob Lock
13 hours ago
Baroness Morgan of Cotes

Grayling has strengthened its UK Advisory Board with the appointment of Baroness (Nicky) Morgan. The Advisory Board’s purpose is to bring experience and strategic insight to both the business itself as well as providing senior counsel to clients in order to create advantage.

Nicky Morgan has held positions and high office in both Government and Parliament, most recently as Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport. Prior to that she was a Government Whip during the Coalition and held senior ministerial roles at HM Treasury before becoming Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities (2014 to 2016).

