Grayling invests in senior strategic and creative hires in London and Manchester

By Oswin Knuckles
15 hours ago
Bronwyn Fieldgate_Andy Garner

Grayling, the integrated global communications company, has made two senior hires: Bronwyn Fieldgate has been appointed as head of strategy, and Andy Garner joins as creative director.

Bronwyn joins from Ogilvy, where she was a managing partner and strategic lead across the agency’s Walgreen’s Boots Alliance portfolio of brands. Prior to Ogilvy, she was planning director at M&C Saatchi PR. Andy, who will be based at Grayling Manchester, joins after a decade spent within the Engine group, most recently at MHP and Mischief. Both hires join IGNITE – Grayling’s central global strategic and creative team – with Andy acting as the agency’s first dedicated IGNITE hub outside of the London office.

