News / PR

Grayling offers pro-bono support to WWF chimpanzees project

Gillie and Marc
By Oswin Knuckles
14 hours ago
Grayling has been appointed by international public artists and activists, Gillie and Marc, to deliver a public awareness and fundraising campaign in partnership with WWF-UK. The Earth Day 2022 project will look to communicate the impact that climate change has on biodiversity, specifically drawing attention to the global Great Ape population.

Grayling will be responsible for the launch and ongoing promotion of the year-long public art project. The central London installation will bring to life the expectation that 80% of chimpanzees across the world will face a population decline over the next 30 years.

 

Grayling