Growing B2B Agency Napier welcomes two hires

Napier has welcomed two members to its growing team.

Elana Bryan joins the team as a client services manager with over five years of marketing experience working both in an agency and client-side. Elana has overseen national and international campaigns within the B2B sector, and her expertise lies in using marketing and creativity to deliver tangible results for her clients.

Napier has also welcomed Natasha Websdale as marketing specialist. Since graduating with a degree in media production, Natasha has focused her attention towards building a career in digital marketing. She brings marketing and programming expertise to support the Napier team in delivering successful digital campaigns for our clients.