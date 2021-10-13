 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Growing B2B Agency Napier welcomes two hires

By Tahmina Mannan
6 hours ago
Elana Bryan and Natasha Websdale

Napier has welcomed two members to its growing team.

Elana Bryan joins the team as a client services manager with over five years of marketing experience working both in an agency and client-side. Elana has overseen national and international campaigns within the B2B sector, and her expertise lies in using marketing and creativity to deliver tangible results for her clients.

Napier has also welcomed Natasha Websdale as marketing specialist. Since graduating with a degree in media production, Natasha has focused her attention towards building a career in digital marketing. She brings marketing and programming expertise to support the Napier team in delivering successful digital campaigns for our clients.

Napier