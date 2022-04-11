Hamerville Media Group welcomes Tom Henman
Hamerville Media Group has appointed Tom Henman as editor of both Professional Motor Factor and Commercial Vehicle Workshop. Tom rejoins the publisher, having held the same role at Professional Motor Factor between 2014 and 2016.
