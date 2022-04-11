 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Hamerville Media Group welcomes Tom Henman

Hamerville Media Group
By Sarah Acheampong
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Hamerville Media Group has appointed Tom Henman as editor of both Professional Motor Factor and Commercial Vehicle Workshop. Tom rejoins the publisher, having held the same role at Professional Motor Factor between 2014 and 2016.

Commercial Vehicle Workshop Professional Motor Factor Tom Henman

