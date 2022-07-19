 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

HampshireLive appoints Mark Wyatt to cover Southampton FC

HampshireLive
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

HampshireLive has appointed Mark Wyatt as Southampton FC Reporter. Mark will cover news from the football club and attend all matches, including their pre-season tour. He is responsible for all things Saints including conducting interviews, writing features and reporting on the stories that matter most to the fans.

Mark joins from his Crystal Palace correspondent role at football.london, and has also previously served as sports editor at Gair Rhydd.

football.london Gair Rhydd HampshireLive Mark Wyatt

