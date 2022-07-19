HampshireLive appoints Mark Wyatt to cover Southampton FC
HampshireLive has appointed Mark Wyatt as Southampton FC Reporter. Mark will cover news from the football club and attend all matches, including their pre-season tour. He is responsible for all things Saints including conducting interviews, writing features and reporting on the stories that matter most to the fans.
Mark joins from his Crystal Palace correspondent role at football.london, and has also previously served as sports editor at Gair Rhydd.
