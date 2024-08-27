 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Hannah Gildart announced as Editor of Suffolk Magazine

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Hannah Gildart, previously editor of Essex Life, has been appointed editor of Suffolk Magazine, a monthly magazine all about Suffolk.

Hannah is happy to receive pitches from anyone in the county, covering topics including things to do, where to eat, staycations, history, property and much more.

Hannah Gildart Suffolk Magazine

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Hannah Faulder Gildart
  • Essex Life
    3 contacts
  • Suffolk Magazine
    3 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login