Hannah Gildart announced as Editor of Suffolk Magazine
Hannah Gildart, previously editor of Essex Life, has been appointed editor of Suffolk Magazine, a monthly magazine all about Suffolk.
Hannah is happy to receive pitches from anyone in the county, covering topics including things to do, where to eat, staycations, history, property and much more.
Recent news related to Essex Life or Suffolk Magazine
Recent news related to Hannah Faulder Gildart
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Hannah Faulder Gildart
-
Essex Life
3 contacts
-
Suffolk Magazine
3 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story