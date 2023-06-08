Hannah Wales becomes Deputy Editor of Cover Media
Cover Media has appointed Hannah Wales as deputy editor to focus on overseeing a team of writers who produce content in the following areas – showbiz, movie news, British celeb news, fitness, health and wellbeing, and fashion and style.
She also sub-edit their work and writes showbiz and movie stories and film reviews. Due to Shannon McDaid going on leave, Hannah is so in charge of the editorial desk for the next year.
Hannah previously served as Movies Editor and Film Critic on the WENN website and has officially been in her new role since 29 May.
