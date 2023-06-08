 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Hannah Wales becomes Deputy Editor of Cover Media

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
7 hours ago
Cover Media has appointed Hannah Wales as deputy editor to focus on overseeing a team of writers who produce content in the following areas – showbiz, movie news, British celeb news, fitness, health and wellbeing, and fashion and style.

She also sub-edit their work and writes showbiz and movie stories and film reviews. Due to Shannon McDaid going on leave, Hannah is so in charge of the editorial desk for the next year.

Hannah previously served as Movies Editor and Film Critic on the WENN website and has officially been in her new role since 29 May.

