News / Consumer / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Hannah Ward-Glenton named digital news assistant at CNBC

CNBC
By Amy Wilson
8 hours ago
CNBC has appointed Hannah Ward-Glenton as digital news assistant. She will be covering politics, tech, business and other related topics for CNBC’s digital team in London. Hannah was previously a reporter for Greatest Hits Radio and can be found tweeting @hannahswg.

