News / Consumer

Harriet Nicolson named fashion editor at Vingt Sept

Vingt Sept
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Vingt Sept has appointed Harriet Nicolson as fashion editor. Harriet will work alongside editor-in-chief Jheanelle Feanny on fashion commissions, balancing luxury fashion with a sustainable approach and showcase editorial and grass root fashion journalism. Harriet will attend local and international events as well as fashion weeks for the magazine. She can be found on Instagram @harrietnicolsonstylist.

Harriet Nicolson Vingt Sept

