Harriet Nicolson named fashion editor at Vingt Sept
Vingt Sept has appointed Harriet Nicolson as fashion editor. Harriet will work alongside editor-in-chief Jheanelle Feanny on fashion commissions, balancing luxury fashion with a sustainable approach and showcase editorial and grass root fashion journalism. Harriet will attend local and international events as well as fashion weeks for the magazine. She can be found on Instagram @harrietnicolsonstylist.
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Jheanelle Feanny
-
Harriet Nicolson
-
Vingt Sept
7 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story