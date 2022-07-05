 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Harriet Whitehead returns to Civil Society Media Ltd as Deputy News Editor

Civil Society
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
18 hours ago
Civil Society Media Ltd has appointed Harriet Whitehead as deputy news editor, covering all areas of the sector, including fundraising, governance and finance

Harriet joins from her health reporter role at Daily Express. She re-joins Civil Society from when she was a reporter in July 2019 to September 2021.

 

