Harriet Whitehead returns to Civil Society Media Ltd as Deputy News Editor
Civil Society Media Ltd has appointed Harriet Whitehead as deputy news editor, covering all areas of the sector, including fundraising, governance and finance
Harriet joins from her health reporter role at Daily Express. She re-joins Civil Society from when she was a reporter in July 2019 to September 2021.
