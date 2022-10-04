Hat-trick of client wins for Fox Agency

Fox Agency is expanding its SaaS portfolio further with a trio of client appointments. The integrated agency welcomes Zenoo, Syrenis and Piper to its portfolio.

Zenoo is an onboarding platform which facilitates smooth customer journeys for organisations within global markets; including legal, financial services, and wealth management. The Piper platform provides managers with integrated tools, data and contextual learning resources, and for Syrenis, Fox Agency will be working on its company’s flagship consent and preference management solution CASSIE.

Fox Agency will be providing services including brand strategy and development, PR, content creation, social media management, demand generation, performance marketing and web design and development.