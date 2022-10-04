 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Hat-trick of client wins for Fox Agency

By Rob Lock
1 day ago
Fox Agency is expanding its SaaS portfolio further with a trio of client appointments. The integrated agency welcomes Zenoo, Syrenis and Piper to its portfolio.

Zenoo is an onboarding platform which facilitates smooth customer journeys for organisations within global markets; including legal, financial services, and wealth management. The Piper platform provides managers with integrated tools, data and contextual learning resources, and for Syrenis, Fox Agency will be working on its company’s flagship consent and preference management solution CASSIE.

Fox Agency will be providing services including brand strategy and development, PR, content creation, social media management, demand generation, performance marketing and web design and development.

