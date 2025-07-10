HELLO! launches HELLO! Wedding
HELLO! has announced the launch of HELLO! Wedding, a bi-annual publication providing inspiration for anyone planning a wedding. The magazine will include ideas for every kind of wedding, features on the dress, the beauty countdown including aesthetics, trends and treatments plus the ultimate honeymoon guide. The title features contributions from experts in bridal and wedding content covering real weddings, love stories, groom style, bridal trends and new ideas.
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
HELLO! Wedding
1 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story