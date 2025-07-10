 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
HELLO! launches HELLO! Wedding

HELLO!
By Amy Wilson
18 hours ago
HELLO! has announced the launch of HELLO! Wedding, a bi-annual publication providing inspiration for anyone planning a wedding. The magazine will include ideas for every kind of wedding, features on the dress, the beauty countdown including aesthetics, trends and treatments plus the ultimate honeymoon guide. The title features contributions from experts in bridal and wedding content covering real weddings, love stories, groom style, bridal trends and new ideas.

HELLO! Wedding

