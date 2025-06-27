 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Hendrix Rose PR chosen by Chapter 2 Dating

Hendrix Rose
By Rob Lock
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Hendrix Rose PR has been appointed by Chapter 2 Dating.

Founded by widow and entrepreneur Nicky Wake, Chapter 2 is the UK’s only dating platform specifically created for widows and widowers. Hendrix Rose PR was appointed to raise awareness, increase engagement, and position the brand as the leading voice in second-chance love.

The agency recently launched a campaign around the challenges and triumphs of dating after loss, which resulted in Chapter 2’s highest-ever subscriber growth.