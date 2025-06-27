Hendrix Rose PR chosen by Chapter 2 Dating

Hendrix Rose PR has been appointed by Chapter 2 Dating.

Founded by widow and entrepreneur Nicky Wake, Chapter 2 is the UK’s only dating platform specifically created for widows and widowers. Hendrix Rose PR was appointed to raise awareness, increase engagement, and position the brand as the leading voice in second-chance love.

The agency recently launched a campaign around the challenges and triumphs of dating after loss, which resulted in Chapter 2’s highest-ever subscriber growth.