Honda Europe appoints Missouri Creative

By Oswin Knuckles
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Missouri Creative, the London based design and communications agency, has been appointed by Honda to handle its BTL account.

Missouri Creative was tasked with reimagining the below the line touchpoints, including brochure development, a suite of digital assets and a new photographic approach for the launch of the Honda HR-V hybrid in the European region. Missouri’s win was based on a more human-centric approach to communication and robust set of principles to help drive more consumers from ‘consideration mode’ through to purchase.

Tags:
Missouri Creative