Hooting Owl Distillery appointment for Wolfstar

By Tahmina Mannan
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Wolfstar Hooting Owl

Wolfstar recently provided a PR and social campaign, launching the brand’s limited edition colour-changing gin named Trick & Treat. In addition to Wolfstar’s Halloween activity, the Leeds-based agency has been selected to lead the PR, social and creative arm of the distillery, creating two campaigns to position the brand as the go-to distillery for both gin lovers and white labelled products.

Set up by serial entrepreneur, Dom M’Benga in 2017, Hooting Owl distillery is based in the historic Yorkshire village of Barmby Moor.

