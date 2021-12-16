 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Host of appointments for digital agency Semetrical Semetrical appointments
By Rob Lock
53 mins ago
L-R Nicholas Randall, Kapwom Dingis, Alex Jones, Max Meads and Dave Cable

London based digital growth agency Semetrical, has made a series of appointments to help strengthen its strategic digital offering.

Dave Cable joins as head of business development to help facilitate Semtrical’s growth plans.

Alex Jones, also joins as head of digital PR to oversee the growth of the digital PR department.

To bolster Semetrical’s SEO team, Kapwom Dingis joins as senior SEO manager, and Nicholas Randall joins as SEO account director.

Semetrical has also strengthened its paid and social media teams appointing Max Meads as social media specialist and Maha Hussein as paid media assistant.

