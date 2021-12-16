L-R Nicholas Randall, Kapwom Dingis, Alex Jones, Max Meads and Dave Cable

London based digital growth agency Semetrical, has made a series of appointments to help strengthen its strategic digital offering.

Dave Cable joins as head of business development to help facilitate Semtrical’s growth plans.

Alex Jones, also joins as head of digital PR to oversee the growth of the digital PR department.

To bolster Semetrical’s SEO team, Kapwom Dingis joins as senior SEO manager, and Nicholas Randall joins as SEO account director.

Semetrical has also strengthened its paid and social media teams appointing Max Meads as social media specialist and Maha Hussein as paid media assistant.