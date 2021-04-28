Hotwire acquires McDonald Butler Associates

Hotwire has acquired McDonald Butler Associates (MBA), a strategic B2B sales and marketing agency specializing in the technology industry. Together, Hotwire’s communications expertise and MBA’s specific sales and marketing expertise will support CMOs with both near-term sales results and long-term brand building.

Maeve McDonald and Mike Butler, founders of MBA, will take on UK roles of managing consultant account based marketing and marketing respectively, reporting to Tara O’Donnell, UK MD and global leadership team member. The combined team brings Hotwire’s UK headcount to more than 100 and more than 300 globally.