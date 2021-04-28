 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Hotwire acquires McDonald Butler Associates

By Oswin Knuckles
21 hours ago
Hotwire has acquired McDonald Butler Associates (MBA), a strategic B2B sales and marketing agency specializing in the technology industry. Together, Hotwire’s communications expertise and MBA’s specific sales and marketing expertise will support CMOs with both near-term sales results and long-term brand building.

Maeve McDonald and Mike Butler, founders of MBA, will take on UK roles of managing consultant account based marketing and marketing respectively, reporting to Tara O’Donnell, UK MD and global leadership team member.  The combined team brings Hotwire’s UK headcount to more than 100 and more than 300 globally.

