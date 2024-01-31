Houston PR appointed by Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC
Houston PR has been appointed by Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC to support its financial, corporate and investor communications strategy.
Houston’s appointment is part of Tortilla’s ambitions to showcase its growth and expansion both in the UK and overseas. Houston will be responsible for developing and implementing an integrated communication strategy, creating excitement around the corporate brand and equity story whilst showcasing Tortilla’s ongoing progress against its long-term growth plans.