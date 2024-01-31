 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Houston PR appointed by Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC

Tortilla
By Rob Lock
23 hours ago
Houston PR has been appointed by Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC to support its financial, corporate and investor communications strategy.

Houston’s appointment is part of Tortilla’s ambitions to showcase its growth and expansion both in the UK and overseas. Houston will be responsible for developing and implementing an integrated communication strategy, creating excitement around the corporate brand and equity story whilst showcasing Tortilla’s ongoing progress against its long-term growth plans.

