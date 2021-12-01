 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Hubble beats Dentsu Aegis/Merkel to win the £6m Condeco Software account

By Tahmina Mannan
5 hours ago
Hubble

Hubble wins workspace scheduling software, Condeco’s media account across US, UK and Europe

This win will see Hubble support Condeco as it launches its scheduling software.

The campaign started with a soft launch in the US and will be extended to a larger launch in 2022. Targeting C-Suite decision makers and employees of progressive knowledge-based companies wanting to invest in flexible working solutions, the campaign will launch across channels including social, connected TV, audio, and digital display.

