Hubble beats Dentsu Aegis/Merkel to win the £6m Condeco Software account

Hubble wins workspace scheduling software, Condeco’s media account across US, UK and Europe

This win will see Hubble support Condeco as it launches its scheduling software.

The campaign started with a soft launch in the US and will be extended to a larger launch in 2022. Targeting C-Suite decision makers and employees of progressive knowledge-based companies wanting to invest in flexible working solutions, the campaign will launch across channels including social, connected TV, audio, and digital display.