 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Huntsworth Communications rebrands as Accordience and names new board

Accordience
By Rob Lock
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Huntsworth Communications, the international public relations, public affairs, financial and corporate communications group, is rebranding as Accordience. The group and its leading agencies Grayling, Citigate Dewe Rogerson (CDR), Red and the recently acquired Cirkle, will have combined revenue of over $100m, with nearly 1,000 employees and operations in 30 countries.

Grayling’s global CEO Sarah Scholefield is appointed Accordience chief executive, a position she will combine with her current Grayling leadership role. Scholefield has led Grayling since 2015, and prior to this she held senior international roles with FleishmanHillard and Edelman.

Huntsworth’s former CFO and senior executive Neil Jones will become the group’s chairman and Red’s chief executive Mike Morgan will become group vice-chairman.