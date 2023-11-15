 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

ICOMIA appoints McKenna Townsend to help launch its ground-breaking decarbonisation report

By Tahmina Mannan
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

McKenna Townsend (MT) has been appointed by the International Council of Marine Industry Associations (ICOMIA) to support the global marine sector launch of its research report, Pathways to Propulsion Decarbonisation for the Recreational Marine Industry.

The report will be launched via a series of three presentations at METSTRADE (15 – 17 November). MT will manage all event logistics at the show, as well managing media attendance and securing one-to-one interviews with key spokespeople.

MT will also manage a global PR programme for the roll-out of the report with marine sector media, spanning more than 50 countries, to drive widespread media coverage and downloads of the research.

 

McKenna Townsend