Ieuan Williams named as editor at Central Fife Times & Advertiser
Central Fife Times & Advertiser has appointed Ieuan Williams as editor, following Mark Connor’s departure to Scottish Daily Express.
Ieuan began his role on 1 November 2021 and has previously served as a reporter for Dunfermline Press & West Fife Advertiser Series, and started his journalism career for the outlet in August 2016.
Recent news related to Central Fife Times & Advertiser
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ieuan Williams
-
Central Fife Times & Advertiser
4 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story