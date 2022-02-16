 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ieuan Williams named as editor at Central Fife Times & Advertiser

Central Fife Times
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
19 hours ago
Central Fife Times & Advertiser has appointed Ieuan Williams as editor, following Mark Connor’s departure to Scottish Daily Express.

Ieuan began his role on 1 November 2021 and has previously served as a reporter for Dunfermline Press & West Fife Advertiser Series, and started his journalism career for the outlet in August 2016.

