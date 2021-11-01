Imagination appoints Philomena Gray as chief people officer

Imagination, the award-winning global experience design company, has appointed Philomena Gray as chief people officer, leading talent and HR strategy across the Imagination group. Philomena will report to CEO Patrick Reid, and work across Imagination’s 14 global offices, focusing on developing talent, recruitment and retention, and building on the existing DE&I strategy to support the continuing growth of the business.

Philomena joins Imagination from Photobox, where she was human resources director of international operations across the UK, France, Germany and Spain. Her wealth of experience leading HR in advertising and media companies includes chief people and talent officer at Publicis Communications UK, with responsibility for 1,500 people across brands such as Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, MSL & Fallon. She also spent time at Live Nation as HR director for Europe.