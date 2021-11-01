 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Imagination appoints Philomena Gray as chief people officer

By Oswin Knuckles
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com
Philomena Gray

Imagination, the award-winning global experience design company, has appointed Philomena Gray as chief people officer, leading talent and HR strategy across the Imagination group. Philomena will report to CEO Patrick Reid, and work across Imagination’s 14 global offices, focusing on developing talent, recruitment and retention, and building on the existing DE&I strategy to support the continuing growth of the business.

Philomena joins Imagination from Photobox, where she was human resources director of international operations across the UK, France, Germany and Spain. Her wealth of experience leading HR in advertising and media companies includes chief people and talent officer at Publicis Communications UK, with responsibility for 1,500 people across brands such as Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, MSL & Fallon. She also spent time at Live Nation as HR director for Europe.

Tags:
Imagination Philomena Gray