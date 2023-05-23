 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Imagination promotes Stephanie Balme to UK Business Development Director

Stephanie Balme
By Tahmina Mannan
1 day ago
Imagination has promoted Stephanie Balme to UK business development director. The promotion comes as Stephanie returns from maternity leave, and forms part of Imagination’s ambitious growth plans in the UK.

Reporting to global growth officer, Grace Wright, Stephanie will be responsible for attracting and converting new clients as Imagination continues to harness its momentum of growth seen in the last few years.

Stephanie will focus on expanding Imagination’s new business team and growing its impressive client roster across the UK. Stephanie’s role follows the recent hire of Chad Hines, US business development director further bolstering the Growth team globally.

