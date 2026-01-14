 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Imogen Clark announced as Editor-in-Chief of GLASS Magazine

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
GLASS Magazine has appointed Imogen Clark as editor-in-chief, overseeing both GLASS and GLASS Man Magazine in print and digital.

Imogen will spearhead the new editorial direction for the print magazine, unveiled in the Spring 26 issue.

 

Glass Magazine Imogen Clark

