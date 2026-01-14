Imogen Clark announced as Editor-in-Chief of GLASS Magazine
GLASS Magazine has appointed Imogen Clark as editor-in-chief, overseeing both GLASS and GLASS Man Magazine in print and digital.
Imogen will spearhead the new editorial direction for the print magazine, unveiled in the Spring 26 issue.
Recent news related to Glass Magazine
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Imogen Clark
-
Glass Magazine
7 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story