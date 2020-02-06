Impression launches digital PR podcast OutSpeech

OutSpeech, a podcast dedicated to digital PR, has been launched by digital marketing agency Impression. The podcast has been created for marketing professionals, SEOs and PRs that have an interest in digital PR and link building. OutSpeech is hosted by digital PR specialist at Impression, Jess Hawkes. Each episode will focus on a different topic within the industry and feature an industry guest and include the latest updates of what has been going on within the wider digital PR industry, campaigns, Twitter debates, research and notable trends and observations.