 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Impression launches digital PR podcast OutSpeech

By Amy Wilson
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
OutSpeech

OutSpeech, a podcast dedicated to digital PR, has been launched by digital marketing agency Impression. The podcast has been created for marketing professionals, SEOs and PRs that have an interest in digital PR and link building. OutSpeech is hosted by digital PR specialist at Impression, Jess Hawkes. Each episode will focus on a different topic within the industry and feature an industry guest and include the latest updates of what has been going on within the wider digital PR industry, campaigns, Twitter debates, research and notable trends and observations.

Tags: