India Wentworth joins ITV West Country
ITV West Country has appointed India Wentworth as a production journalist. India will be learning all the PJ shifts at ITV such as planning, digital, early/late producer and assistant news editor.
India joins from her senior journalist role at the Eastbourne Herald.
