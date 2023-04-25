 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

India Wentworth joins ITV West Country

ITV West Country
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

ITV West Country has appointed India Wentworth as a production journalist. India will be learning all the PJ shifts at ITV such as planning, digital, early/late producer and assistant news editor.

India joins from her senior journalist role at the Eastbourne Herald.

India Wentworth ITV West Country The Eastbourne Herald

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • India Wentworth
  • Eastbourne Herald
    8 contacts
  • ITV West Country
    8 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login