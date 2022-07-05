 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
INvolve selects Diffusion for brand awareness drive

By Tahmina Mannan
13 hours ago
INvolve, a diversity and inclusion consultancy which enables leaders and change makers to build more successful and empowering organisations, has enlisted Diffusion to help build brand awareness.

The agency’s creative campaign will focus on amplifying the company’s Role Model Lists, which sees INvolve showcase and celebrate global business leaders who are driving change. The brand building campaign will reinforce INvolve’s position as a DEI champion, campaigning and advocating for minority groups through a high-impact issues-based approach.