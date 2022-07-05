INvolve selects Diffusion for brand awareness drive

INvolve, a diversity and inclusion consultancy which enables leaders and change makers to build more successful and empowering organisations, has enlisted Diffusion to help build brand awareness.

The agency’s creative campaign will focus on amplifying the company’s Role Model Lists, which sees INvolve showcase and celebrate global business leaders who are driving change. The brand building campaign will reinforce INvolve’s position as a DEI champion, campaigning and advocating for minority groups through a high-impact issues-based approach.