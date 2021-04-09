 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

iWedia appoints Bubble Agency

By Oswin Knuckles
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Bubble Agency

Bubble Agency, the global PR, marketing, and events specialist for the media and entertainment technology and services sectors, has been appointed by iWedia, provider of software solutions for connected TV devices. iWedia serves major telecom operators, PayTV operators and tier one automotive OEMs with innovative media solutions.

Bubble Agency will lead the PR, marketing and social media strategy and implementation for iWedia at a time of continued market expansion, with increasing presence across the APAC region – including the recent appointment of Xavier Marlé as director of sales and business development in Asia Pacific – and the consolidation of its position in EMEA and LATAM. The international speaking team of consultants at Bubble will help iWedia drive its global market awareness, tapping into its industry knowledge and network. Bubble Agency’s inhouse chartered marketer Nikita Panchal will lead marketing campaigns.

Tags:
Bubble Agency Nikita Panchal Xavier Marlé