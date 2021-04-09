iWedia appoints Bubble Agency

Bubble Agency, the global PR, marketing, and events specialist for the media and entertainment technology and services sectors, has been appointed by iWedia, provider of software solutions for connected TV devices. iWedia serves major telecom operators, PayTV operators and tier one automotive OEMs with innovative media solutions.

Bubble Agency will lead the PR, marketing and social media strategy and implementation for iWedia at a time of continued market expansion, with increasing presence across the APAC region – including the recent appointment of Xavier Marlé as director of sales and business development in Asia Pacific – and the consolidation of its position in EMEA and LATAM. The international speaking team of consultants at Bubble will help iWedia drive its global market awareness, tapping into its industry knowledge and network. Bubble Agency’s inhouse chartered marketer Nikita Panchal will lead marketing campaigns.