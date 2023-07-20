 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jack Doyle joins Skout

By Rob Lock
1 day ago
Skout has appointed Jack Doyle as senior account manager.

Prior to joining Skout, Jack held positions at Manchester-based B2B agency Fourth Day and Dublin-based agency Hopscotch Europe, where he worked on a variety of global brands spanning consumer tech, HR, fintech, transport and digital manufacturing.

He brings to Skout five years of both consumer and B2B tech PR experience, and will be positioned primarily within the business’ tech practice, which boasts international B2B clients such as Vertex Inc. and Stone: A Converge Company.

Skout