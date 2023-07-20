Jack Doyle joins Skout

Skout has appointed Jack Doyle as senior account manager.

Prior to joining Skout, Jack held positions at Manchester-based B2B agency Fourth Day and Dublin-based agency Hopscotch Europe, where he worked on a variety of global brands spanning consumer tech, HR, fintech, transport and digital manufacturing.

He brings to Skout five years of both consumer and B2B tech PR experience, and will be positioned primarily within the business’ tech practice, which boasts international B2B clients such as Vertex Inc. and Stone: A Converge Company.