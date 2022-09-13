 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Jack Gray becomes Deputy Editor for Pensions Age

Pensions Age
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Pensions Age has appointed Jack Gray as deputy editor. He will be commissioning features, deciding on magazine content and editing pieces that come in, especially when the editors of Pensions Age and European Pensions are away. He will be primarily working on the print magazines, but still contributes to online news.

Jack previously served as news editor on the Perspective Publishing magazine and website.

Jack Gray Pensions Age

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Jack Gray
  • Pensions Age
    6 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login