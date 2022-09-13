Jack Gray becomes Deputy Editor for Pensions Age
Pensions Age has appointed Jack Gray as deputy editor. He will be commissioning features, deciding on magazine content and editing pieces that come in, especially when the editors of Pensions Age and European Pensions are away. He will be primarily working on the print magazines, but still contributes to online news.
Jack previously served as news editor on the Perspective Publishing magazine and website.
