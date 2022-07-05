 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
James Dickman promoted to Deputy Head of News at London Live

LondonLive
By Siergiej Miloczkin
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

ESTV has appointed James Dickman as a deputy head of news at London Live, where he is responsible now for the editorial control of all news and current affairs. Prior to this, he was a senior presenter and producer at the outlet.

James Dickman London Live

