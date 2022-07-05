James Dickman promoted to Deputy Head of News at London Live
ESTV has appointed James Dickman as a deputy head of news at London Live, where he is responsible now for the editorial control of all news and current affairs. Prior to this, he was a senior presenter and producer at the outlet.
Recent news related to London Live
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
James Dickman
-
London Live
6 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story