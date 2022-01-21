 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Cameron Bald takes over from James Wright at Gfinity

Gfinity
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
17 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Gfinity has appointed Cameron Bald as editor-in-chief, overseeing day to day site operations, as well as content planning and execution. Gfinity Esports is primarily a console and PC gaming site.

Cameron joined this month following James Wright‘s departure last month. Cameron previously served as managing editor on the website from July 2021.

Cameron Bald Gfinity James Wright

