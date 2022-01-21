Cameron Bald takes over from James Wright at Gfinity
Gfinity has appointed Cameron Bald as editor-in-chief, overseeing day to day site operations, as well as content planning and execution. Gfinity Esports is primarily a console and PC gaming site.
Cameron joined this month following James Wright‘s departure last month. Cameron previously served as managing editor on the website from July 2021.
