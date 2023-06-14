 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Janine Kennedy named acting editor at Irish Country Living

Irish Country Living
By Martina Losi
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Irish Country Living editor Amii McKeever has left the Irish Farmers Journal’s supplement.

Janine Kennedy replaces Amii as acting editor at the title.

Janine previously served as acting food & consumer editor and acting features editor at Irish Farmers Journal. Her background is in culinary arts, freelance journalism and agriculture. She can be found tweeting @siucrashack.

Amii McKeever Irish Country Living Irish Farmers Journal Janine Kennedy

