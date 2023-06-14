Janine Kennedy named acting editor at Irish Country Living
Irish Country Living editor Amii McKeever has left the Irish Farmers Journal’s supplement.
Janine Kennedy replaces Amii as acting editor at the title.
Janine previously served as acting food & consumer editor and acting features editor at Irish Farmers Journal. Her background is in culinary arts, freelance journalism and agriculture. She can be found tweeting @siucrashack.
