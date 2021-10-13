 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jargon PR acquires GloHouse Media

By Oswin Knuckles
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Simon Corbett

Jargon PR has acquired UK-based public relations and technical content specialists GloHouse Media to bolster its sector specialist knowledge, service set and international reach. This is the third acquisition completed by Jargon PR in the past 12 months.

GloHouse Media specialises in processing and packaging industrial automation (including vision and robotics) and biogas renewable energy markets. A small international agency, the firm has sixteen retained clients across both markets and provides comms strategy, technical content, PR, marketing, multimedia, social media and lead-gen data services.

The GloHouse brand will be integrated as a specialist division of Jargon PR, and follows the acquisition and integration of Vantage Marketing in November 2020 and of Souter PR in June 2021, which also saw the agency create its new Manchester office.

Jargon PR will welcome a seven-person team into the agency, led by GloHouse founder Kirsty Sharpe. Kirsty is a PR veteran with more than 20 years agency experience and joins Jargon PR as associate director, reporting to CEO Simon Corbett.

