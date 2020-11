Jargon PR has acquired Vantage Marketing, a PR firm specialising in the B2B commercial and industrial market. Jargon PR will acquire Vantage Marketing’s portfolio of clients across the coming months and increase its presence across the B2B industry.

Jargon PR will work with Nick Brooks, managing director at Vantage Marketing for a three month handover period. The agency will also bring Julia Fitzgerald into Jargon PR as an account manager from Vantage Marketing, to support the merger.