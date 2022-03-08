Jargon PR appointed by MicroClash

Jargon PR has been appointed by MicroClash to drive awareness of the gaming platform and help generate interest to reach financial milestones in 2022.

MicroClash is set to launch CoinClash Games early this year, a platform that allows for game developers to organise games, where people can play against each other to win real money. Games available include Quizz Whizz, Solitaire Dare and Bubble Clash 4 Cash.

MicroClash is currently looking to gain capital, and is working with Jargon PR to streamline its investment rounds. The campaign will focus on targeting cryptocurrency, investment, and business media, and will see Jargon PR produce high quality content, including news, thought leadership and blogs each month. This will ultimately boost awareness of the business founders, share cryptocurrency expertise and drive engagement for the company in the long term.