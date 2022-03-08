 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Jargon PR appointed by MicroClash

Jargon
By Oswin Knuckles
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Jargon PR has been appointed by MicroClash to drive awareness of the gaming platform and help generate interest to reach financial milestones in 2022.

MicroClash is set to launch CoinClash Games early this year, a platform that allows for game developers to organise games, where people can play against each other to win real money. Games available include Quizz Whizz, Solitaire Dare and Bubble Clash 4 Cash.

MicroClash is currently looking to gain capital, and is working with Jargon PR to streamline its investment rounds. The campaign will focus on targeting cryptocurrency, investment, and business media, and will see Jargon PR produce high quality content, including news, thought leadership and blogs each month. This will ultimately boost awareness of the business founders, share cryptocurrency expertise and drive engagement for the company in the long term.

Jargon PR