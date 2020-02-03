 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jargon PR appointed by NewCo for fifth year

By Tahmina Mannan
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Jargon PR

Jargon PR has been reappointed for the fifth year running by business networking event NewCo London.

The event brings together the most innovative companies around London, inviting them to open their doors and welcome executives, entrepreneurs and future influencers.

Jargon PR will implement a media relations campaign, which will generate press interest and media coverage for the host companies, increase overall awareness for the event and drive press attendance.

The event will take place between the 11-13 March.

Tags:
Jargon PR