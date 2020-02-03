Jargon PR appointed by NewCo for fifth year

Jargon PR has been reappointed for the fifth year running by business networking event NewCo London.

The event brings together the most innovative companies around London, inviting them to open their doors and welcome executives, entrepreneurs and future influencers.

Jargon PR will implement a media relations campaign, which will generate press interest and media coverage for the host companies, increase overall awareness for the event and drive press attendance.

The event will take place between the 11-13 March.