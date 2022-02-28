Jargon PR appointed by Powerlite Fitzgerald Lighting 

Jargon PR has today announced its appointment by Powerlite Fitzgerald, an independent lighting company based in the UK. The partnership will see Jargon PR drive awareness and interest of Powerlite Fitzgerald through the delivery of a consistent pipeline of content.

Jargon PR will work with Powerlite Fitzgerald to significantly raise the company profile, targeting the key education, leisure, healthcare and local authorities and housing media to drive positive coverage for the brand. The campaign will position Powerlite Fitzgerald as a leading independent provider of lighting solutions, and Jargon PR will create a range of content to drive credibility for the brand.