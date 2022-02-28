 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jargon PR appointed by Powerlite Fitzgerald Lighting 

Jargon PR
By Tahmina Mannan
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Jargon PR has today announced its appointment by Powerlite Fitzgerald, an independent lighting company based in the UK. The partnership will see Jargon PR drive awareness and interest of Powerlite Fitzgerald through the delivery of a consistent pipeline of content.

Jargon PR will work with Powerlite Fitzgerald to significantly raise the company profile, targeting the key education, leisure, healthcare and local authorities and housing media to drive positive coverage for the brand. The campaign will position Powerlite Fitzgerald as a  leading independent provider of lighting solutions, and Jargon PR will create a range of content to drive credibility for the brand.

