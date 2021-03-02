Jargon PR appointed by ProvisionPoint

International PR agency Jargon PR has announced its appointment by ProvisionPoint Ltd. ProvisionPoint specialises in provisioning, compliance, and lifecycle solutions to support Microsoft 365 workspaces, including Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online, Groups, and Yammer Communities, to give administrators more control, empower user self-service, and ensure peace of mind for management. Jargon PR will launch a PR campaign with the aim of increasing the visibility of ProvisionPoint. The content-based and media relations PR campaign will target technology and business press with a series of thought leadership articles and news announcements.