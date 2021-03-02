 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jargon PR appointed by ProvisionPoint

By Oswin Knuckles
8 hours ago
Jargon PR

International PR agency Jargon PR has announced its appointment by ProvisionPoint Ltd. ProvisionPoint specialises in provisioning, compliance, and lifecycle solutions to support Microsoft 365 workspaces, including Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online, Groups, and Yammer Communities, to give administrators more control, empower user self-service, and ensure peace of mind for management. Jargon PR will launch a PR campaign with the aim of increasing the visibility of ProvisionPoint. The content-based and media relations PR campaign will target technology and business press with a series of thought leadership articles and news announcements.

