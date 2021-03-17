 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Jargon PR appointed by Radix Technologies

By Tahmina Mannan
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Jargon PR

Jargon PR has been appointed by Radix Technologies, a tech provider of device and classroom management solutions.

The appointment will see Jargon PR launch a content-led PR campaign to increase awareness of Radix Technologies and its offering.

The campaign will be targeted towards the education, business and technology industries. Jargon PR will create a series of content to drive understanding of Radix Technologies key messages as well as drive traffic to its website, including thought leadership articles and profiling opportunities.

Tags:
Jargon PR