Jargon PR appointed by Radix Technologies

Jargon PR has been appointed by Radix Technologies, a tech provider of device and classroom management solutions.

The appointment will see Jargon PR launch a content-led PR campaign to increase awareness of Radix Technologies and its offering.

The campaign will be targeted towards the education, business and technology industries. Jargon PR will create a series of content to drive understanding of Radix Technologies key messages as well as drive traffic to its website, including thought leadership articles and profiling opportunities.