Jargon PR appointed by Seedtag

Jargon PR has been appointed by Seedtag, the leader in contextual advertising in EMEA and LATAM. Jargon PR will work with Seedtag to generate awareness of the business whilst building media relationships across the UK and US markets.

Seedtag provides businesses with a range of contextual advertising solutions to enable global brands to engage with their customers. Its high performance Contextual AI technology, based on machine learning algorithms, allows brands to communicate with consumers through acknowledging their interests, providing a non-invasive alternative to cookies.

The partnership will work to build acknowledgment of the Spanish brand throughout the UK and US, building upon the momentum generated by Seedtag’s acquisition of Recognified earlier in the year, as well as its recent investment round, which raised $40m in Series B funding. Jargon PR will work to produce relevant and insightful content that will drive awareness of Seedtag and its contextual targeting solution. In addition, Jargon PR will work with Seedtag to build media relationships between Seedtag and will target advertising, marketing, retail, business and technology press.